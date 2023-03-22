Shawn Michaels gives a huge update about NXT Europe.

The Heartbreak Kid discussed this topic during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy from Sportsmail, where he says that WWE’s current hope is to have the brand up and running by the end of this year, but reveals that they are still in the “organizational” stage of putting it together.

Things are still in the organizational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023. I’m really learning. It isn’t something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every t and dot every i, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023.

Later in the interview, Michaels would be asked about his work with the now deceased NXT UK brand. Here is what he had to say.

It’s been an incredible learning experience for me, it has been an absolute blast too. I’m very much overjoyed about what we did with NXT UK, I had such a wonderful time doing that. It’s intimidating and exciting all at the same time, but again I am thankful that we were able to bring a lot of that British talent over, they’re incredibly talented and they all were in UK to eventually get to NXT and progress to RAW and SmackDown and they’re one step closer. It’s great to have them all here. I’m excited with everything that’s going on in NXT, our biggest event of the year in Stand and Deliver is coming up, WrestleMania and across the WWE as a whole… It’s a really exciting time for everyone.

