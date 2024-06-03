WWE will be running the UFC Apex this weekend.

Ahead of the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels appeared as a guest on The Arash Markazi Show to promote the show.

During the discussion, “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke about his excitement over running the UFC Apex, and how WWE has talked with the crew from the venue about the science that goes into helping athletes.

“I know that we are very excited about going out there, and that is one of the big ‘to do’ lists, to physically get to see it,” Michaels said. “We have talked a little bit with their folks out there. For someone who came from being a wrestling fan and then went through the territories, that’s how I learned; it is very different now. The science that goes behind theirs and ours, and how all that has changed, is truly fascinating.”

Michaels continued, “Theirs is different from ours and probably has multi-faceted of science that wouldn’t vie in our line of work, but still fascinating. Our team is definitely looking forward to going out there and seeing what we can glean from what it is they do and if there is anything they can get from what we do. Everyone is looking advantages in this day and age to make their fighters and performers the best they possibly can. Whatever it is you can do to enhance that, we’re always looking out for the latest and greatest on that.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.