Shawn Michaels is high-up on one of NXT’s fastest rising stars.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the current reigning North American Champion during a recent interview on the Battleground podcast. This is what he had to say.

I’ll tell you what, one of the things that I think that people can see now that’s been a proven success is the N.I.L. program and obviously, reaching out to these young men and women on a college level and Oba (Femi) is a guy that has, one, not just his background but he’s had a great deal of success in his youth and in his college years, which strangely enough has kind of prepared him for this. It’s amazing how incredibly well-spoken and well-mannered and just, I don’t know. He’s so much more experienced than his age you would think lends itself to. As we all say, he’s a very complete young man and I think everybody sees the promise in him as not just an NXT superstar but a future WWE superstar. You can just see it by the way he carries himself… Again, he would obviously know better than me but, I have to attribute that, a lot of times, to, again, some of the success that they had in college and at the collegiate level that has kind of prepared them and look, a lot of these young men and women, they have been successes at a very young age and people have been sort of courting them and coming after them since they were young in high school and so I think that better prepares them for a world, you know, like NXT and the WWE but I think the future’s incredibly bright for him. But obviously, he’s got the former North American Champion Dragon Lee from SmackDown wanting his title back so, I think that’ll be something, again, that’ll be very exciting to watch this Sunday at Vengeance Day but, I can’t lie when I say Oba Femi has got all those tools that I think everybody could easily look at him and go, oh yeah, I see him being on the main roster someday and easily being a part of a WrestleMania not too far down the line.