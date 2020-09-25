WWE issued the following press release announcing that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be hosting a face-to-face meeting between Kyle O’Reilly and NXT champion Finn Balor on this week’s edition of NXT on USA. This meeting takes place just four days before the two men will clash at the October 4th Takeover 31 event. Check out the details below.

Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly set for face-to-face hosted by Shawn Michaels

Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly will go face to face just four days before their NXT Title showdown, and they’ll be joined by a WWE Hall of Famer.

Shawn Michaels will host a face-to-face meeting between the NXT Champion and his next challenger Wednesday night ahead of their match on Sunday, Oct. 4, at NXT TakeOver 31.

O’Reilly earned the right to take on Bálor after a gutsy performance in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, going wire-to-wire and eliminating three competitors en route to the biggest victory of his career.

What will unfold during the face-to-face between The Prince and O’Reilly with HBK on hand? Tune in to NXT, Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.