– The trailer for the next WWE NXT premium live event, NXT Heatwave 2024, aired during the NXT Battleground 2024 show on Sunday night. The show is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024 from the Scotiobank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend.

This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena. 7/5 #SmackDown

7/6 #MITB

7/7 #NXTHeatwave Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb — Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024

– WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels posed for a photo with the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan backstage at NXT Battleground 2024. “First-ever,” Michaels wrote via X. “History made at NXT Battleground… and we’re just getting started! Congratulations to Kelani Jordan. You EARNED this moment.”

First-ever. History made at #NXTBattleground… and we’re just getting started! Congratulations to @kelani_wwe. You EARNED this moment. pic.twitter.com/Q5khGFgPxy — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 10, 2024

– HBK also once again donned the chef’s hat for a funny video backstage with NXT Battleground 2024 host Sexxy Red and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

– Speaking of Sexxy Red, the host of Sunday’s WWE NXT PLE appeared in a post-show interview with Trick Williams, who successfully defended his NXT World Championship against Ethan Page in the main event.