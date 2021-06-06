Shawn Michaels recently sat down to do an interview for an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker.

During it, he was asked whether he considers himself to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time.

“I don’t,” Michaels quickly answered. “But it’s funny when you’re younger, because certainly you do. But I don’t know, I now have the ability to see everything in the rearview mirror. Technically, at 56-years-old, I am back to where I was at 19. Where I was just realizing that my idea of success was having a car and a one-bedroom apartment, and maybe one of the main guys in a local territory in South Texas. Obviously, it has become so much more than that. I am now unbelievably flattered that I get mentioned. Look, people argue about it, whether who is or who isn’t, and my name is in there. And that, to me, is good enough. That is beyond my wildest dreams. Those things never get determined, and every generation is different. Again, I’m just glad to be at this point in my life and look back on a really cool body of work that I’m proud of.”

