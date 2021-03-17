WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a number of different subjects, including the Heartbreak Kid’s infamous behavior in the 1990s that garnered him the reputation as a bad boy. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says if a talent acted the way he did he would suggest to let them go:

I don’t know. I don’t think I’d deal with them and I’d probably suggest that we let him go, he’s going to be nothing but trouble, no matter how talented he is. Either that or get him help. Honestly, that would be the biggest thing. Especially, as I look at it, I think to myself, ‘Well, I… I was good at my job.

Says if they don’t release the talent they should assure he gets help: