WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview about a wide range of topics, where the Heartbreak Kid would be asked about Rhea Ripley getting compared to Chyna. Check out what Michaels had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

How Chyna was unique and changed women’s wrestling forever but Ripley had the “it” factor from day

Chyna was one of the rare and unique people. I think she changed the face of women’s wrestling in a big way. So I guess I’ll always kind of be biased in respect to Chyna. I think she was unlike any others before her. But look, Rhea is absolutely one of my favorites. I knew it from the day I walked in to NXT that you could see that she was something special, and [I] wanted to do everything that I could to do be a part of her career.

On Ripley’s confidence growing from her time in NXT Uk, then her rise in NXT:

When she started out with us in NXT UK, I’m just telling you, you could see her grow, you could see her confidence grow, watch her evolve and just turn into a fantastic performer, and then came over here to NXT and continued that ascension. So I’m not surprised one bit by her success on the main roster, and she’s still so very young. She’s going to surpass certainly, respectfully, anything that Chyna accomplished, but I don’t think that will ever take away from what Joanie contributed to the WWE and this sport in general.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michaels spoke about Ripley and the rest of Judgment Day returning to NXT this Tuesday. You can his thoughts on that here, or check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)