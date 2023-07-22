Shawn Michaels recently did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Finn Balor for his second run in NXT a few years ago, where he became NXT Champion again and was used as a top star.

“I was very happy to be able … to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in ‘NXT’ because I sort of missed out on it the first time,” Michaels said. “I happened to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he’s brought to ‘NXT.'”

Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

H/T to Wrestling Inc