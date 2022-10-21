WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. Below are a few highlights from the call:

* Michaels sent his condolences to the family of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after the tragic passing of his 26 year old son Tristen Nash this week

* Michaels admitted that there was a bit of micromanaging when NXT 2.0 launched. There were talks that Michaels pushed before the last NXT Stand & Deliver event, with the regime led by former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, on doing things his way while still getting the talent ready for the system, and taking responsibility for it. Michaels felt like they turned the corner after that

* Michaels praised Logan Paul as a bright kid and wanted to work with him in the ring this week because he was curious after seeing perform at WrestleMania 38

* He said there is more communication when it comes to call-ups these days, especially when it comes to finishing storylines in NXT. He made it clear that their job in NXT is to get people ready for RAW and SmackDown, and call-ups are a good problem to have

* When Veer Mahaan and Sanga came back to NXT, they wanted to lean into their strengths and who they are, not not follow “wrestling tropes” about them being scary, calling them classy and nice guys

