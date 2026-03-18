It sounds like a familiar face to the music world is coming to “The Gateway to The West” next month.

WWE NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels surfaced via social media ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

In a post shared via his official X account, “The Heartbreak Kid” is featured in a video where he formally invites music star Sexxy Red to the annual NXT Stand & Deliver special event in April.

“Heard Sexxy Red’s new album Richer Den Alla My Opps drops April 3,” the caption to the post began (see below). “NXT Stand And Deliver heads to her hometown of St. Louis on April 4.”

Michaels concluded, “It’s only right that we run it back for WWE NXT’s biggest show of the year!!”

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place in St. Louis, MO. on April 4.

UPDATE: During the 3/17 NXT on CW broadcast, it was officially announced that Sexxy Red will be appearing at NXT Stand & Deliver on 4/4 (see promotional photo below).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver results coverage.