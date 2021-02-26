Kazuchika Okada said one of his favorite matches is Shawn Michaels versus Chris Jericho from WrestleMania 19.
Michaels commented on Okada’s praise while speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He gave praise to the top NJPW star as well.
“I’m so incredibly appreciative of that. I’ve always admired the style in Japan, and here’s a guy that admires my style. Someone once asked me how Okada would adjust if he were ever in the WWE, and I know the answer to that—he’d adjust fantastically, because he’s a fantastic talent. It’s like me. People would say, ‘Well, you only wrestled in the WWE,’ but I could have wrestled anywhere. When a guy is talented, he’s talented. So I’m thankful that Okada, this unbelievably talented young man, gained one or two things from my match.”