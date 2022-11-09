WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon.

WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.

There’s no word yet on what Michaels has to announce, but it’s been rumored that NXT Deadline will take place in a venue that is not the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s also no word yet on the planned format or matches for Deadline as of this writing, but you can see the new teaser promo below, which includes a timer counting up to 25:00.

🧐👀🤔@ShawnMichaels will issue a statement concerning NXT Deadline NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lT67p88BFl — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

