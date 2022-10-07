Several top stars and former WWE Intercontinental Champions took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s big SmackDown on FOX season premiere match between Sheamus and current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, which is a rematch from Clash at The Castle in early September.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, who is a three-time Intercontinental Champion, commented on what the title meant to him and how excited he is for tonight’s bout.

“The Intercontinental Championship has meant so much to me professionally and personally. I couldn’t be more excited to see @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT lay it all on the line tonight at #SmackDown!!!,” Michaels wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who held the strap on two occasions, recalled watching Sheamus vs. GUNTHER I in Cardiff, Wales from ringside.

“Had the pleasure of watching @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT ’s Intercontinental Championship match from ringside in Cardiff. Can’t wait for the rematch tonight on #SmackDown,” Hart tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had one reign with the Intercontinental Title. He commented on how the title really helped to jump-start his pro wrestling career.

“The title that really jumpstarted my WWE career, and so many others. Your Olympic Hero will be tuning in for @WWESheamus vs. @Gunther_AUT tonight #itstrue #ictitle,” Angle wrote.

The Miz is an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He commented on what he brought to the title, and praised the leaders of Imperium and The Brawling Brutes for their recent feud.

“As a Superstar who brought prestige and relevance back to the #ICTitle and truly made it Must-See, this feud w/ @wwesheamus and @gunther_AUT has carried the honor of what that title means. This match will be Awesome. #WorkHorses #SmackDown,” Miz wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man is the self-proclaimed “Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All-Time” and while he had only one reign, he held the strap for a record 64 weeks straight. He said he won’t be missing tonight’s match.

“The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion won’t be missing @Gunther_AUT vs. @WWESheamus tonight on #SmackDown. This match is sure to Shake Rattle and Roll!,” HTM tweeted.

Finally, WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H, who held the title on five occasions, praised tonight’s competitors and said he knows they’re ready to tear the DCU Center in Worcester, MA down.

“Two of the hardest hitters in this business battling for one of WWE’s most storied championships. I know @Gunther_AUT and @WWESheamus are ready to tear the house down tonight on #SmackDown. #ICTitle,” Triple H wrote.

Be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at this link. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

