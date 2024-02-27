Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels met with executives from The CW network today regarding WWE NXT moving to the cable channel in the near future.

On Monday, “The Game” and “The Heartbreak Kid” each surfaced on social media with some photos and comments from the meeting.

“Incredible meeting with our new friends The CW,” wrote Michaels. “Ready to change (ahem) The Game this October. #WWENXT #WeAreNXT.”

In response to the post, Triple H wrote, If you know anything about DX, you know our relationship with TV networks has come a long way…Exciting day with Shawn Michaels and The CW team. #WWENXT is ready to take over. #WeAreNXT.”

Check out photos of Shawn Michaels and Triple H at the meeting with The CW executives today below.