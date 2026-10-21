Shawn Michaels believes one of his matches with The Undertaker would be an obvious candidate for WWE’s Hall of Fame recognition of individual matches. Asked about the category by Going Ringside, he said he could think of other matches from his career that might qualify, too.

WWE has honored the Bret Hart and Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 match and the Hulk Hogan and André the Giant WrestleMania III match as its first two Immortal Moment selections. The interviewer asked Michaels which of his matches he could see joining them, and Michaels went first to The Undertaker before making a joke about collecting more rings.

Well, look, I think the one that everybody clearly easily goes to is myself and Undertaker. … But the good thing is I’ve still got eight fingers left. So, I’ve only got two Hall of Fame rings. If they want to fill up the other eight, I have no problem with that.

Michaels did not name a specific Undertaker match or say WWE has selected one. He faced The Undertaker at consecutive WrestleManias in 2009 and 2010, and WWE lists Michaels as a two-time Hall of Fame inductee for his individual and D-Generation X inductions.