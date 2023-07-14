Shawn Michaels hints that a top WWE faction may be sticking around NXT.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this topic during an interview with WrestleBinge, where he revealed how excited he is that Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Rhea Riley) will be appearing on upcoming episodes of NXT, adding later that the group is welcome to stay as long as they want.

Obviously we’re thrilled to have Rhea and Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they’ll be here in the near future? It certainly looks like Dom is at the very least gonna be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We’ll see what kind of ramifications that has on our Great American Bash on July 30.

Michaels later hypes up Dominik challenging Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship on the July 18th episode.

We’re absolutely excited about Judgment Day, what they bring here to NXT and the fact that they’re at least lingering around here for a little while. Very excited to see what happens next week in the North American Championship [match] as Wes Lee defends against ‘Dirty’ Dom, and we’ll see what that brings forward from an impact on Great American Bash.

