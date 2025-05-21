Logan Paul has said he would be open to returning to Japan if WWE hosts an event there, despite the backlash he still receives from fans.

Paul, who hasn’t been to Japan since his highly controversial 2017 incident involving the filming of a suicide victim in Aokigahara forest, addressed the topic on a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast. When asked whether he’d consider going back, he acknowledged the “hate” he continues to face but indicated he’s not opposed to the idea if it’s for a WWE show.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On a possible return to Japan: “I have to do it the right way. I’d like to be invited. Like, maybe if WWE does an event there.”

On getting hate from WWE fans: “I’m gonna say it. You know it’s true. Logan Paul hate is forced. In the WWE, Logan Paul hate is forced. Say whatever the f*ck you want about me that’s negative. About my ability to wrestle, about my ability on the mic. Even about my ability to become champion and beat Jey Uso. It’s not true. You’re lying to yourself.”

During a Q&A panel at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena recalled his memorable match against Rob Van Dam at ECW One Night Stand 2006, highlighting the energetic crowd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the experience at ECW One Night Stand 2006: “Man, it was awesome. I’ll give you a tidbit that I haven’t told anybody. There was a sign, which was actually brought to this convention today, that said, ‘If Cena Wins We Riot.’ It’s a very famous sign that has been meme’d and knocked off. Also, the audience was pretty mad. The event started at 7 o’clock and we weren’t on until last. At about 7 o’clock, they were so audibly chanting ‘F You Cena,’ so I knew by the time we went out at 10 o’clock it was going to be pretty gnarly.”

On telling RVD that they should go into the crowd during the match: “We get out there and I have a wrestling match with my t-shirt before I have a wrestling match with Rob. I look at the sign and I heard the crowd. I would never do this again, and it was the most stupid decision of my life, but I told Rob, ‘Let’s go out into the audience.’ I just wanted to see what would happen.”

On the fans being great about not trying to get physical with him: “Thank you everyone in the Hammerstein Ballroom that night for being professional and great fans and letting me know how you feel here [points to head] but not letting me know how you feel here [makes fist]. I thought I was going to get my a*s kicked but everyone was real nice. It was something where I was like, ‘Hey man, let’s go out and see what the audience is all about.’ What a stupid choice. I should’ve never done that, but everyone treated me with kindness.”

During a recent appearance on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed potential opponents for John Cena, noting that the Last Real Champion should have the final say in choosing his matchups for his farewell tour. He said,

“Well look, I have to say, that’s John’s call. I think John has earned the right and opportunity to sort of — I guess I’m biased — When you’re gonna make your last run, I think you’re the guy that kind of needs to call those shots. I’m excited and very happy for John, that he’s getting the opportunity to do all this. It’s just been something that’s been fun to watch. I’m like everybody else now, I’m just a fan sitting there and watching this and enjoying John enjoying what he’s doing.”