Shawn Michaels comments on the WWE release of McKenzie Mitchell.

The former NXT interviewer was let go last week and is now a free agent. The Heartbreak Kid was asked about this during today’s NXT Deadline media call, where he admitted that her getting cut was as much of a surprise to him as it was to her. He adds that Mitchell was wonderful and will always be a part of the NXT family.

No, I don’t. McKenzie is always going to be a part of the NXT family. It obviously took me by surprise as well, my understanding is that there are some areas where we have overlapping jobs and there were going to be changes. There are a lot of things that go on in this company that are way above me, and this was obviously one of them. Like we always say, the door is always open in the WWE, I think that, in my opinion, McKenzie will always be a part of the NXT family and it doesn’t mean that we can’t revisit that relationship down the road. Obviously, it’s a loss to us in NXT, but the machine, as always, has to continue to roll on and we will obviously do that and miss her greatly because everybody absolutely loves and adores McKenzie.

Elsewhere on the call Michaels spoke about Wes Lee and the decision to pull him from NXT Deadline due to the injury he sustained to his back. He instead has been replaced by Dragon Lee, who will now challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at the event on Saturday. You can read about that here.

