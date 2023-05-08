Shawn Michaels has a big idea for NXT.

The Heartbreak Kid recently appeared on Stick To Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably what he thought about the Heritage Cup trophy, which was first introduced during the now-deceased NXT UK brand.

To star, Michaels says he would love to see the Heritage Cup defended in America on NXT television.

I feel like Noam Dar, he has brought over the Heritage Cup from the U.K. I feel like that’s something that, again, the American audiences need to sort of see it and understand and appreciate. One of the things I’d like to see in maybe the next couple weeks is the first-ever defense of the Heritage Cup happening there at Battleground on the 28th. That is a very unique, different kind of match, and again, not everybody can do that.

Michaels later explains the uniqueness of the Heritage Cup before praising the NXT UK talents for giving it their all in the Heritage Cup matchups.

It’s a Rounds Match. It sounds like something that, I don’t know, work as well, but it is amazing, what those NXT UK guys did in those Heritage Cup matches. So I feel like that’s something that we’re gonna have, and I gotta believe, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Ilja Dragunov and Dijak. Hopefully, they get it settled next week, but I don’t know. There’s a lot of brimstone and fire going on with those two guys. Who knows what’s gonna happen? It’s gonna be combustible, let’s put it that way.

