Shawn Michaels and several WWE NXT Superstars are having some fun while reminding fans about next week’s special edition of the show.

With WWE NXT moving to Wednesday night next week, the company has released a new promotional video inspired by a classic WWE Raw commercial.

Michaels shared the video on social media, featuring himself and several members of the NXT roster recreating the memorable advertisement for the 1,000th episode of WWE Raw.

The original commercial featured WWE Superstars passing along a message from one person to another, with the information becoming increasingly distorted as each wrestler misunderstood what they were told.

The updated NXT version follows the same concept, with Zilla Fatu, Wren Sinclair, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Shiloh Hill and others participating in the parody to help spread the word about the temporary schedule change.

Next Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT will also feature special appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

The show will air head-to-head against AEW Dynamite’s special Blood & Guts edition.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT and AEW Results coverage.