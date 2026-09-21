Shawn Phoenix and Brutus Dylan are among the next six entrants announced for RCW’s 2026 Revolution Rumble.
Revolution Championship Wrestling’s 30-person match takes place Sunday, September 27, in Mishawaka, Indiana. The winner earns a future RCW Heavyweight Championship match.
The promotion’s latest group of announced participants consists of:
- Juston Hardt
- Shawn Phoenix
- Eddy Rose of NO DCNC
- Derek Xavier of NO DCNC
- RCW Hall of Famer Jaron Skalka
- Brutus Dylan
Dylan enters the event following his role in restoring the RCW name at Swinging for the Fences 2 on August 29. Xavier also won that show’s 17-person battle royal.
Revolution Rumble takes place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1208 East Douglas Road in Mishawaka. Doors open at 2 p.m., with a 3 p.m. bell time. The event poster lists general admission at $10 and free admission for children four and younger.
Source: RCW’s official entrant announcement.