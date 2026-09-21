Shawn Phoenix and Brutus Dylan are among the next six entrants announced for RCW’s 2026 Revolution Rumble.

Revolution Championship Wrestling’s 30-person match takes place Sunday, September 27, in Mishawaka, Indiana. The winner earns a future RCW Heavyweight Championship match.

The promotion’s latest group of announced participants consists of:

Juston Hardt

Shawn Phoenix

Eddy Rose of NO DCNC

Derek Xavier of NO DCNC

RCW Hall of Famer Jaron Skalka

Brutus Dylan

Dylan enters the event following his role in restoring the RCW name at Swinging for the Fences 2 on August 29. Xavier also won that show’s 17-person battle royal.

Revolution Rumble takes place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1208 East Douglas Road in Mishawaka. Doors open at 2 p.m., with a 3 p.m. bell time. The event poster lists general admission at $10 and free admission for children four and younger.

Source: RCW’s official entrant announcement.