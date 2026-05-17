Shawn Spears found himself at the center of online backlash after responding to criticism about his WWE position with a comment about getting paid.

The situation started when a fan mocked Spears’ career path after leaving All Elite Wrestling, referencing his appearances on WWE Main Event following runs in NXT and AEW.

“Poor Shawn Spears. From AEW to NXT to WWE Main Event.”

Spears decided to fire back rather than ignore the comment, responding with a short message suggesting he was still doing just fine financially.

“… right to the bank 😉”

That response quickly sparked heavy reactions online, especially given ongoing criticism surrounding WWE and TKO’s reported budget cuts, roster releases, and contract restructuring.

One fan questioned whether Spears was truly earning more in WWE than he did in AEW.

“You work for a company cutting top talent’s salary in half while you are a midcarder in their developmental brand.”

Others joked that Spears may have unintentionally drawn attention to himself by publicly flexing about money during a period where WWE has faced scrutiny over cost-cutting measures.

“Oh s***, we’re gonna see this tweet so much during the next round of cuts.”

Another fan added:

“Until you are part of budget cuts next month.”

The backlash reflects how sensitive WWE’s current financial discussions have become among fans online. What may have started as a simple clapback from Spears quickly evolved into a broader conversation about WWE’s handling of talent contracts and roster management under TKO leadership.

Spears has not responded further since the reactions escalated, but the exchange once again showed how quickly even minor social media comments can spiral into larger wrestling discourse online.