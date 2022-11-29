Shawn Spears was asked about Punk’s situation as he was doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest.

CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.

“Sad. Overall, sad [Spears said about the CM Punk/AEW situation]. That’s what I think. Sad. Wish it didn’t happen. That’s another thing too; I wasn’t there. I don’t have any first-hand knowledge. I read everything you guys read and I don’t believe everything I read so, sad overall. It’s CM Punk… With his body of work, [that’s what] you come to expect [Spears referring to a comment about the positive impact Punk had on-screen]. He delivers quality. That’s what he does. That’s why it’s sad. Because he owes me a rematch, Punk, son of a b*tch.”

Quotes via POST Wrestling