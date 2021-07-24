AEW star Shawn Spears recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a number of different topics, including how he believes this is a special time in the wrestling industry, and how he doesn’t always want to know about all the surprises that President Tony Khan has in store for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks this is a special time in the pro-wrestling industry:

“I think I put out a tweet a few days ago, and I think it was right around the time Slammiversary had their big show and we had all these surprise appearances. I think I put out a tweet saying something along the lines of that this is a very special moment in time for professional wrestling. Just because there’s so many unique things happening that, five, ten years ago, were taboo. They were never supposed to happen and it was bad if they did. All these companies working together and exchanging talent and doing what’s best for the fans, for the audience. The possibility now for dream matches, they can happen now. Your favorite wrestlers from opposite promotions, depending on the promotions, can work together and you can possibly see that match. So I said something a few days ago where I was like ‘this is a monumental time but enjoy it while it lasts because, sadly, all good things come to an end, at some point or another.’ So for me, that’s the perspective I’m taking moving forward.”

Says he’s very appreciative for the return of fans:

“I’ll be the first to admit I took it for granted a little bit. When there was a big house, I was like ‘okay.’ Or it’s only half full? ‘Alright.’ Now I’ll take a half full arena. Luckily we’re selling out everywhere and we’re packing arenas that AEW is performing in. So I have a brand new approach to our audience, I have a new found respect for our audience. Because I might’ve forgot how much they add to our product, how much a part of the show that they truly are. And I hope they realize that as well. I believe it comes across very apparently on television, because when I’m in the ring live and I’m standing across from Chris Jericho and everybody’s just finished Judas and now they’re chanting something else, it is wild man. And I almost forgot what that felt like, because it’s been so long. So having them back is just, you know, I think they’re ready. They’re ready to be entertained, they’re ready for the world to open up and we’ve been waiting for over a year to give them exactly what they wanted.”

How he doesn’t want to know about all of AEW’s surprises:

“It’s a wonderful time for wrestling in general. And yes of course AEW, and we’re only doing more wonderful things. And there’s a lot of things in the pipeline that I kind of have an idea about, but I don’t know and sometimes I don’t want to know. I just kind of want to enjoy it, because at the heart of all this I’m still a wrestling fan. That’s why I got into all of this because I’m was such a big wrestling fan. And I still am to this day. I love this stuff. So I still like to be surprised because you’ve seen everything already for the most part. So when you’re surprised you’re like ‘oh! This is incredible!’ I still love that part about this industry. So Tony Khan, who is a regular on your show, that guy I don’t have to tell you about his level of genius. That guy can think ten miles ahead, and he’s got so many ideas and so many things in the works that the AEW fanbase is going to be blown away once he pulls the trigger on these things. But he’s very smart and he understands when and why to pull these triggers.”

