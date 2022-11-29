Some fans have criticized the AEW roster’s growing size and questioned its necessity as AEW President Tony Khan regularly announces new signings.

Shawn Spears believes that having so many wrestlers on the roster is a positive during a K&S WrestleFest event.

“They might not be working as regularly, or they might be gone for weeks at a time, but it is still better than the alternative, not having a job. It’s on the individual or the talent themselves to stay ready to be consistently trying to perfect their craft in any way shape or form,” Spears said. “When you get that call are you ready to go or not? That’s what you’re in control of, the rest is out of your hands.”

