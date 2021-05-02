AEW star Shawn Spears recently spoke with WrestleTalk to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the possibility of The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), who was released by WWE last month, coming to AEW. Spears is married to Royce.

“Those kind of questions are a little above my pay grade. Being biased and obviously being selfish, of course I think both of those women individually are incredible talents, but collectively they are over the moon in terms of talent. I don’t need to sell Cassie Lee or Billie Kay, I don’t need to sell any of those guys to you. You know what they are capable of, you know how highly entertaining they are, and when it comes to in-ring ability, they just complement each other so well.

“In terms of where they’ll show up (mimics praying) Tony why not? But again, those things are above my pay grade. When things like that happen, and they happen to everybody, I tell everybody this not just those two, but I’ve been released before. Everybody loses their job at some point, you’re either there for 30 years and they give you a gold watch and you retire or things happen. The main thing is how you bounce back. Really good individuals, really strong-willed individuals and people with even a chip on their shoulder, they have a tendency to bounce back and land on their feet, and those two women are going to land on their feet without question. Wherever they go, they’re going to be on TV together somewhere. So selfishly I’d like us to get ahold of them first, but wherever they go they’re going to make a massive impactful debut. I expect nothing less from those two.”