AEW star Shawn Spears recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss the rise of Wardlow in the promotion, and how he feels he played a huge role in that growth and should be recognized for doing so. Check out the Chairman’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he was by Wardlow’s side the entire time he was getting popular with the AEW fanbase:

“Here’s my problem. Okay. In the midst of Max feuding with CM Punk, arguably the biggest feud of the year, arguably the biggest feud of the past five years, there was an underbelly story taking place, and that was with Wardlow and myself. That guy went on a tear. That guy started to get very over, the crowd started responding to Wardlow in the most positive way possible. Why do you think that is? If you look at the common denominator, I was by his side, every single second that that was taking place. I was the guy in his ear giving him the advice. One thing Wardlow lacks is experience. The guy is talented, the guy is big, the guy is strong, the guy checks almost every single box in this industry, except one, and they can help right now it’s not his fault. He doesn’t have the experience that I have.”

Believes that Wardlow would be nothing without him:

“So I’m the guy in his ear, whispering. I made Wardlow. While everybody was focusing on Max and CM Punk, I was making Wardlow the star that he is. When guys get a certain level, or guys start getting a little bit of popularity, or they start getting a little bit more money or their star rises a little bit, their thought process changes as well. They start thinking that maybe they’re a little too big for the industry. Maybe the industry owes them something. Now, their whole perspective of what they feel is right and wrong changes completely. Wardlow turned around and he bit the hand that fed him. We made him a star and now, he just ups and wants to go on his own way. You want to do your own thing? Go ahead. Go ahead, go do your own thing and see how that works out for you.”

