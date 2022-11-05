The latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions was AEW star Shawn Spears, who spoke on a number of different topics, including how he hopes that former WWE star Tyler Breeze, who Spears co-owns a wrestling school with, makes a return to industry following his release from WWE in 2021. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he hopes Tyler Breeze will return to wrestling:

I think it still creeps in every now and then [Spears said about Breeze’s inner self wanting to wrestle again] and I only know that because of how passionate he is when he teaches too. So if he didn’t care, he’d be a little bit more relaxed. I think it’s still there a little bit. It’s just a matter of timing or the right opportunity presenting itself. But I hope, honestly, that he’s not done because he still has a lot to offer. He still does offer a lot, but I mean, just an incredible coach, good human being and you know, a benefit to this industry.

How his legacy will be determined by his children:

The reality is it’s been a love-hate relationship. It has been up and down, it has been a lot of down. But, yeah, there’s been times where I’ve hated this industry and the reason being is because it’s entertainment and without pulling the curtain back too much, there are just things you’re not in control of so it can have a tendency to make you feel like you’re not good enough, despite how hard you’re working, despite how much time and effort you’re giving to the industry and despite what the audience might be doing. It just might not be your number and this business doesn’t owe anybody anything. You’ve heard that before and anybody who’s been in it for an extended period of time will agree. Doesn’t owe us anything. It moves on with or without us… What keeps me kind of motivated or what keeps me kind of going is knowing that my legacy, the legacy I leave behind will have nothing to do with pro wrestling in my opinion. No one’s probably gonna remember me in great detail after I’m gone, but my son will. My son will know what I’ve done. My future children will know what I’ve done, my family knows what I’ve done so my nieces and nephews will know what I’ve done and if that is enough to kind of guide them down a path, a good path that can be beneficial to their life and the life that they create with someone going forward, I’ve done my job on this earth.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)