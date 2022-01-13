Last night AEW announced that CM Punk would be taking on Shawn Spears on next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS. The Chairman has since taken to Twitter to hype up the bout writing, “It’s Happening. Bitch all you want. You’ll still watch…from your couch…like a simp.”

Color-commentator Tony Schiavone shared a photo on Twitter yesterday along with the legendary David Crockett and former voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. Schiavone writes, “I’m in Raleigh NC today and got together with my former TBS partner David Crockett and the longtime voice of Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Bob Caudle. My fandom of watching wrestling began with David and Bob behind the mic.”