Shawn Spears On How His Relationship With Cody Rhodes Began & Where It Stands Now

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Shawn Spears discussed meeting Cody Rhodes in OVW and where their relationship currently stands. Here’s what he had to say:

So when we were put together early in OVW, [it was] for one reason essentially. Cody was a brand new, young, up-and-coming baby that lacked experience but was adored by the fan base. I had about 4 or 4 1/2 years of experience under my belt, so I had the experience but was unknown, and no one cared. So it was a perfect pairing because I helped with the experience side of things and, by association, people liked me because I was Cody’s friend.

So, the tag team in itself worked. I remember one day when Dream (Dusty Rhodes) pulled us aside and was talking to us, and he was like, ‘Just so you know, Cody is destined to be a singles star.’ This was in the middle of our tag team run and I didn’t understand at the time there, but looking back on it now, Dusty, obviously you can’t say enough good things about that guy, but he knew exactly where Cody was going to end up which is where we are today. Now, seeing his progress through the years and seeing what he’s done and overcome, the guy is destined to be a singles star. He’s come into his own and has done everything that those top guys are required to do.

The problem I have with him is I feel we had the opportunity to do something great together when I came over to AEW, and I feel he made one. I don’t know if he slipped or did it on purpose, and I think that’s the problem. The main issue I have with him is when he said I’m a ‘good hand’, but I’ve been hearing that for too long. You know, he didn’t say sorry, and that’s why I didn’t say sorry for slinging the chair.