Shawn Spears is back.

The AEW star and Pinnacle member appeared on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Toronto, the promotion’s debut show in Canada. They couldn’t have picked a better time for Spears’ return as the Canadian received a warm welcome after being absent from programming for the last five months.

Not only has Spears returned, but he has been given a brand new theme song and appears to have gone back to his popular “10” gimmick that he used during his run in WWE NXT. New theme can be heard below.