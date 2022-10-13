Shawn Spears is back.
The AEW star and Pinnacle member appeared on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Toronto, the promotion’s debut show in Canada. They couldn’t have picked a better time for Spears’ return as the Canadian received a warm welcome after being absent from programming for the last five months.
.@ShawnSpears has RETURNED, and it looks like #ThePinnacle is BACK!#FTR @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR


Not only has Spears returned, but he has been given a brand new theme song and appears to have gone back to his popular “10” gimmick that he used during his run in WWE NXT. New theme can be heard below.
.@ShawnSpears makes his triumphant return tonight in Toronto on #AEWDynamite and does it with his BRAND NEW #AEW THEME "5plus5"!
