Shawn Spears turned back the clock during a recent WWE NXT live event.

The WWE NXT Superstar brought back his popular “Perfect 10” entrance theme during the October 15 NXT live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Spears used the familiar entrance music ahead of an eight-man tag team match that saw him team with Shiloh Hill, Tavion Heights and Tony D’Angelo against BirthRight.

The “Perfect 10” gimmick became a fan favorite during Spears’ previous run in NXT, when he competed under the name Tye Dillinger beginning in 2015.

Since returning to WWE in 2024, Spears has portrayed a different character and formed The Culling faction, which currently includes Niko Vance and Izzi Dame.

While the return of his old entrance theme brought back memories of his previous NXT run, it remains unclear whether this was simply a one-night occurrence or an indication of potential changes to his television character moving forward.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Kitchener, ON., CAN. 10/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.