AEW star Shawn Spears recently spoke with WrestleTalk about last year’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where Spears lost a singles matchup to Dustin Rhodes after showcasing some weird character behavior, including wearing trunks that had Tully Blanchard’s face on it. The Pinnacle member explains that this was done in order to set up a character arc for when Blanchard returned to television, as he was unable to appear due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights are below.

How Blanchard couldn’t travel because of the pandemic and Spears transitioned into some goofiness for further character development:

During that time when the pandemic hit Tully couldn’t travel, he couldn’t get anywhere. I’ll pull the curtain back for you guys a bit, we had talks, we were kind of just stagnant, we weren’t doing much. We weren’t on TV a lot of the time as he couldn’t travel, so we said, ‘Okay, why don’t we do something where I go out in the crowd and I start being a little more goofy? I start being a little more comedic and over the top. I start losing focus in terms of, you know, barrelling in on a championship of some sort, to the point where I get horribly embarrassed, to the point where it horribly embarrasses you, T’.

Says Blanchard then berated him and gifted him the black glove so he could regain focus: