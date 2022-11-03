AEW star Shawn Spears recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions for a tell-all interview about wrestling, and how he feels the in-ring portion of his career is nearing an end. Spears adds that he hopes to accomplish several marquee goals before hanging them up, which includes him capturing a major championship at a major company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he feels that his time competing inside the ring is limited:

“I’m winding down, I don’t have a lot of time left. That’s probably the reason I put pressure on myself now.”

Says he is in really good physical shape, but that’s due to never running a main event schedule:

Body-wise, I’m in really good shape, the best shape of my life. I mean in a sense where, I’ve never been main event, top of the card, champion schedule. Jon (Moxley) is all over the place, that’s a champion schedule. It’s staying until the end of the night, you’re last, you’re going out there 30 minutes, every night, busting your ass, jump in the car and driving to where you’re gonna go. I never had to do the champion schedule. My body, after almost 21 years, really good condition based on what I have done. There are very few things I would like to do left in wrestling. I’ve been pushing to try and check off a few of those boxes before my time is done. It’s been difficult and been a challenge, but not more challenging than anything else I’ve been through in 20-plus years. That’s where I put the pressure on myself.”

How he wants to win a decorated championship, adding that he always saw himself as an Intercontinental champion:

“My goal is to be decorated, to win a championship in a major company. AEW or elsewhere. That is my goal. So I can have that time and that prize to show my son in the future. Being completely honest, I’ve always seen myself as Intercontinental Champion.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)