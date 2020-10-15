AEW has released a Dynamite exclusive vignette showcasing company star Shawn Spears and his new infatuation with SCU member, Scorpio Sky. In clip Spears narrates his intense anger at Sky for taking away a moment from him several weeks ago during a match with Matt Sydal, and promises that he will make Sky “pay the debt” that he owes.

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to thank fans for sticking with AEW after one year on TNT. The Natural writes, “Thank you #AEWFans for the first year of many more to come. YOU made me fall in love all over again. To all of my co-workers, we are killing it. Lets continue to rock this mutha!!! Congratulations.”