Shayna Baszler has advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Macon, GA. on Sunday night, Shayna Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri in opening round action in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tourney.

As noted, Dupri was a last-minute replacement for the originally scheduled Zelina Vega, who was forced to pull out of the tourney due to injury.

With the win, Baszler will now compete in quarterfinal action in the WWE Queen of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.