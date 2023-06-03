Shayna Baszler opens up about the booking for the WWE women’s division.

The current reigning tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. Baszler, who won the tag titles with Ronda Rousey on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, admits to being unhappy with how unserious WWE has taken the women’s tag division since the titles were introduced back in 2018. She adds that her and Rousey didn’t just want to become champions, but build the division into something competitive.

We didn’t just want these titles. We’re tired of a tag division that’s so temporary all the time, like ‘Oh, we need to do something, let’s throw some girls together.’ We want to make a tag division. It’s very possible to have tag teams that also wrestle for singles, so I think we can build a tag division that doesn’t take away from the singles scene at all, so that’s what we want to do right now.

Elsewhere in the interview, Baszler revealed that Rousey had gone to management and demanded that they pair her with Baszler as it was something that was promised to them for months. Rousey herself spoke about the lack of competition in the WWE women’s division in a separate interview. You can read about that here.

