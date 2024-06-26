“The Queen of Spades” is returning to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

On Tuesday evening, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced the addition of WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler for his upcoming event.

“For her, the ‘debut’ in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport was not that but in fact her stepping into the ring she was forged from – the crucible that has made her a champion in MMA and Pro Wrestling,” Barnett wrote via X. “This July, she returns to her birthplace to once again reign in blood and glory. ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler returns to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024 from Brookyn, New York.