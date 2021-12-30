WWE star and former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, most notably her relationship with Nia Jax and how tagging with Jax helped her gain her footing on the main roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Jax helped her find her footing on the main roster:

As experienced as I am in one-on-one combat, she was far more experienced in being on Raw and SmackDown. So she would really help me, ‘You might wanna try this instead.’ She helped me find my footing for sure. When I came up, I didn’t know anybody so for a while she was the only one I was hanging out with just ’cause we were kind of forced to have this sort of relationship together.

On getting to tag with Jax: