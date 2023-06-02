Shayna Baszler shares some behind-the-scenes details on her pairing with Ronda Rousey.

The duo captured the vacant WWE women’s tag team titles on this past Monday’s edition of RAW, their first run as tag team champions. Baslzer appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss the big title win and explains how her and Rousey ended up as a team.

Ronda is Ronda, right. She’s been main title, she main-evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We’d been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, ‘After, after, after this [and] this.’ I honestly don’t know if she hadn’t done that, if they ever would have got to it.

Baslzer adds that Rousey didn’t have to elevate the tag titles if she didn’t want to as she’s already proven herself as a top act for the company.

I wasn’t in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, ‘No, stop. I’ve done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.’ So I think that’s huge. She could be main-eventing SummerSlam. She doesn’t have to be where she is, which is elevating these titles.

Rousey recently did her own interview talking about the lack of competition in the WWE women’s tag team division. You can read her comments about that here.

