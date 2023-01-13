Shaya Baszler says she would love to have an intergender matchup in the future, especially against one of her dream opponents.

The former two-time NXT women’s champion discussed this topic during her latest interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where she name-dropped the Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki as someone she is interested in facing in an intergender singles-matchup.

l am a fan of intergender matches if they are done properly. The problem is, they often aren’t. As for me. I would love to have a match against any of the guys! Especially any of the technicians, [namely Suzuki as he is my favorite].

Baszler has competed in intergender matchups in the past, with previous opponents including Ryan Nemeth, Lazar Armani, and the controversial Joey Ryan.

I recently talked with Shayna Baszler about her interest in Inter-Gender matches. Among naming Minoru Suzuki as a dream opponent! We discussed STARDOM crossover possibilities. Where she said she has a desire to fight Syuri & Giulia. pic.twitter.com/J2N5Zrpwet — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 12, 2023

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)