Shayna Baszler Not Being Used on WWE RAW Right Now

Shayna Baszler has been off TV for several weeks but there’s no real update on what’s going on with her WWE status.
It was noted by Fightful Select that Baszler is not hurt or injured, and from what they were told she does not have COVID-19. It was described as a situation where Baszler just has not been booked.
Baszler was working directly with former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman before he was removed from creative, for much of her main roster run.
There is no word on why Baszler isn’t being used, but she is said to be healthy.
Baszler hasn’t been used since defeating Natalya in a Submission Match on the May 18 RAW episode. Stay tuned for updates on her status.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”