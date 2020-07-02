Shayna Baszler Not Being Used on WWE RAW Right Now

Shayna Baszler has been off TV for several weeks but there’s no real update on what’s going on with her WWE status.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Baszler is not hurt or injured, and from what they were told she does not have COVID-19. It was described as a situation where Baszler just has not been booked.

Baszler was working directly with former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman before he was removed from creative, for much of her main roster run.

There is no word on why Baszler isn’t being used, but she is said to be healthy.

Baszler hasn’t been used since defeating Natalya in a Submission Match on the May 18 RAW episode. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

