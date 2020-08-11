Shayna Baszler on Being In “Absolute Control” During RAW Underground, Molded By The Underground

Last night’s WWE RAW episode featured the Week 2 action of Shane McMahon’s new RAW Underground concept, as covered at this link. This week’s “worked shoot-style fights” featured Riddick Moss, Dabba-Kato, Arturo Ruas, Cal Bloom, and the first fights with female competitors. Shayna Baszler fought off a group of three female fighters, which included Emily Andzulis.
Baszler took to Twitter after RAW and commented on the appearance.
“Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality,” she wrote in response to a WWE tweet that said this was all-out chaos from Baszler.
She also responded to a WWE tweet that touted how they got Baszler into the RAW Underground ring. She wrote, “You only just discovered the Underground. I was born in it, molded by it. #RawUnderground #Reality”
There’s no word yet on if Baszler will be back for more RAW Underground action next week, but she seems to be enjoying the concept. You can see her full tweets below:
You only just discovered the Underground. I was born in it, molded by it. #RawUnderground #Reality https://t.co/wFY9y3v7xS
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 11, 2020
Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality https://t.co/2u15dh4Dg8
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 11, 2020
