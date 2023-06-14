Shayna Baszler is ready to become an undisputed women’s tag team champion in WWE.

The company star appeared on today’s edition of The Bump to hype up the Unification Tag Team Title matchup that will pit herself and Ronda Rousey against NXT Women’s Tag Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Baszler would be asked by the show hosts who the pressure will be on for the matchup as the two teams have never faced off. Here is what she had to say.

Honestly if you look at it I think me and Ronda have the pressure on us because nobody expects them to beat us. So if they lose to us it’s just what everyone expects. So it’s on us to deliver and we always have and both Ronda and I are pressure players, we do well. As much as I say that the pressure is on us it almost feels, in a weird way, more comfortable that there is more pressure.

The unification tag team title matchup was made official for the June 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown. You can check out Baszler’s spot on The Bump below.

.@QoSBaszler says the pressure is on her and @RondaRousey ahead of their upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Title Unification Match against @IslaDawn and @wwe_alba… 👀#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/MWVTlqWYqU — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2023

