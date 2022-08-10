WWE star Shayna Baszler was on today’s edition of The Bump to hype up her Clash at the Castle showdown with Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s championship, a match Baslzer promises will be Morgan’s last after she tears every limb off of her body. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Promises that she will tear Morgan limb from limb at Clash at the Castle:

“Liv, I think you better start preparing now. Start making all your meals into shakes so that you can eat them through a straw. It’ll be easier. I hope you live with a really good friend who can help you wipe your a**. Can I say that? So, you’re gonna have a lot of trouble doing that with no arms.”

Says Morgan is going to be like the knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail:

“You know, if you wanna study footage on how to fight, then I suggest, as I mentioned, watch that knight in Monty Python. Your best chance is gonna be hopping around after me trying to bite my ankles after I tear all your limbs off.”

