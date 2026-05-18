Shayna Baszler is pushing back against claims that Ronda Rousey’s recent fight with Gina Carano was staged.

Over the weekend, Rousey and Carano both came out of retirement to compete in a fight promoted by MVP Promotions.

The match ended almost immediately, as Rousey secured a quick takedown before forcing Carano to submit with her trademark armbar in roughly 15 seconds.

The rapid finish led to plenty of online speculation from fans, with some claiming the fight had to be “worked” because of how quickly it ended.

Baszler wasn’t having it.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the former WWE star and longtime friend of Rousey fired back at the criticism while reminding fans that fast finishes have always been part of Rousey’s MMA legacy.

“If you want to know how fast the memory of MMA fans gets erased,” Baszler’s post began. “17 seconds isn’t even her fastest win and people think it was worked, lol.”

She continued by listing several other examples from Rousey’s UFC career where fights ended just as quickly.

Or even faster.

“What about her :14 win over Zigano,” she continued. “Or her :16 win over Davis? Or her other 5 wins under :30? Or her 9 total wins under a minute?”

Quick reminder from Baszler.

Baszler and Rousey have been close for years dating back to their time together as part of the famed Four Horsewomen MMA group during Rousey’s UFC run.

If you want to know how fast the memory of MMA fans gets erased, 17 seconds isn’t even her fastest win and people think it was worked, lol. What about her :14 win over Zigano? Or her :16 win over Davis? Or her other 5 wins under :30? Or her 9 total wins under a minute? — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 17, 2026