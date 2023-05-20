WWE star and former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler recently joined Ring The Belle for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on teaming with Nia Jax.

Baszler and Jax briefly teamed together back in 2020 and were one-time WWE tag team champions. She tells Ring The Belle that she had a ton of fun working with the controversial former WWE star, and that she was incredibly helpful to her backstage.

I had a lot of fun teaming up with Nia. She really helped me out when I didn’t know anyone. I had just come up here. We decided to team up, and she actually really helped me out a lot behind the scenes, too, like ‘knowing the ropes,’ as they say. I enjoyed it because I did get to show a different side of me that I didn’t get to really show in NXT.

Jax briefly returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but the appearance was a one-off and she has not been seen since. However, Jax did say in a recent interview that she got the wrestling bug back after working the Rumble. You can read her comments about that here. Check out Baszler’s full interview below.

