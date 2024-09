One-third of the new Pure Fusion Collective faction has re-signed with WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Women’s Tag-Team and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler has re-signed with WWE.

According to the report, Baszler inked a multi-year deal that came together recently, as her existing contract with the company was set to expire this year.

The specific length and other terms of the contract is still unclear.