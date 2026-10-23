Shayna Baszler may be working for TNA Wrestling these days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her relationship with WWE has come to an end.

The former WWE Superstar recently joined forces with Zoey Serrano in TNA, making her debut with the promotion at Bound For Glory earlier this month.

Following her WWE departure in 2025, Baszler remained involved with the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity, working as a part-time coach and producer for NXT and EVOLVE.

During a recent interview with Denice Salcedo, Baszler discussed discovering a passion for helping younger talent develop.

“There’s been some thought because word got out somehow. I’ve been coaching, producing part-time at NXT and Evolve and all that. That is something that I found that I have fallen in love with, watching these young athletes grow and learn to love pro wrestling.”

Baszler went on to explain that while TNA is currently the right fit for her in-ring career, she believes the opportunity to continue coaching for WWE remains available.

“TNA is the perfect place for me right now. Thankfully, there’s a good relationship so I can still coach when I’m available. I’m obviously not as available as I was, but that door I guess is still there.”

She continued, making it clear that her current priority is taking advantage of the opportunity to compete while she still can.

“I can coach when I need a cane and have to sit in a chair. Beating people up right now is what I’m able to do right now, and let’s just ride it till the wheels fall off.”

When asked directly whether she would still be permitted to coach for WWE if her schedule allowed it, Baszler responded, “Nobody’s told me no.”

The former NXT Women’s Champion also revealed that she spoke with the appropriate people before making the decision to work alongside Serrano in TNA.

“To be fair, I did ask people that mattered, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about helping Zoey out. Are there any issues with that?’ Nobody told me not to do it and that I wouldn’t be welcomed back.”

Baszler acknowledged that her availability could become a topic of discussion moving forward, but emphasized that she has no intention of damaging her relationship with WWE.

“Now again, there’s maybe some discussion to be had about my availability and all that, and we might have to revisit some of that at some point. I’m not someone that’s going to burn bridges either. I’m very thankful to WWE and everything they did for me and the platform they gave me.”

Baszler and Serrano captured the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory, marking a new chapter in Baszler’s career while potentially leaving the door open for future work behind the scenes in WWE.